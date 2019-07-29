Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hogwarts Library | $18 | Walmart

Harry Potter lovers know that the story didn’t just end after Deathly Hallows. If you only own the original seven books, it is time to add to your collection. You can pick up Hogwarts Library for $18 at Walmart. The discounted collection includes three additional stories written for the Harry Potter universe. You can read stories that Harry, Ron, and Hermione all had to read during their Hogwarts days, like The Tales of Beedle the Bard, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Quidditch Through the Ages.