Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two | $5 | Amazon

If you never got around to reading the playscript for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now is your chance. You can finally learn about what goes on in Harry Potter’s life those 19+ years later. Snag a paperback copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two for $5 on Amazon.