Add Kyoku's Nakiri Knife to Your Collection and Chop Vegetables Like a Pro for $65

KYOKU Daimyo Series Damascus Nakiri Knife

KYOKU Daimyo Series Damascus Nakiri Knife | $65 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code KYOKUI4L

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really likes the Daimyo steel chef’s knife. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at.

They were also a hit with our readers, so Kyoku is dropping the price on their Nakiri knife to a low $65 for those who want to expand their collection.



Nakiri knives are great for cutting vegetables, and since it doesn’t have a tip, it’s pretty safe to use. It’s designed for an up-and-down motion instead of a forward slice, like most western knives.

To get the best price, make sure to use the coupon on the page and the promo code KYOKUI4L at checkout.