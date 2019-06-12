Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Digital Code] | $40 | Amazon
Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze [Digital Code] | $40 | Amazon
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition [Digital Code] | $40 | Amazon
Save big on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze and Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition digital codes. These are about $10-$20 off their regular price and an excellent deal if you’re going the digital route.