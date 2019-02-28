Graphic: Shep McAllister

$15-$20 discounts on hit, first party Nintendo Switch games don’t come around every day, so if you don’t own Breath of the Wild ($40), Splatoon 2 ($40), or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe ($45) yet, you should absolutely change that today before these deals sell out. Seriously, Breath of the Wild is one of the best games ever made. You should buy a Switch specifically to play it.



They’re all being sold via Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace, which is a little odd, but I’ve bought things from there myself. Just note this small caveat from the product descriptions: