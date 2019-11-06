It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Add This Tiny Kershaw Knife To Your Everyday Carry For $16

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
548
Save
2.6" Stainless Steel Blade Pocket Knife | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2.6" Stainless Steel Blade Pocket Knife | $16 | Amazon

You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be opened. Or a blister pack needs to be sliced? Or a rope needs to be cut? You could be that person for $16.

Advertisement

The Kershaw Shuffle II is small, 2.6" blade that can fit into any pocket, and the end of the handle even doubles as a screwdriver head in a pinch. Today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed in months, and is about $2-$4 less than usual.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Your Cat's Treat Addiction Will Finally Be Satisfied When You Buy Them This $6 Tub of Greenies
Your Kids Won't Stop Laughing When You Buy This $17 Fart Launcher
Save $91 On Kyoku's Three Essential Damascus Steel Kitchen Knives

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts