Graphic: Erica Offutt

Brother makes the only printer that doesn’t absolutely suck, so you can assume they make a good scanner too. This ADS1000W is discounted by about $25 today, bringing it down to the best price we’ve seen since February.

It will scan both sides the paper in both color and black & white with one pass. It connects to your devices wirelessly and folds up when you’re not using it. So if you’re in the market, today’s a good day to grab this.