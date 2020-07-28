Add This Beam Kirby Nendoroid Figurine to Your Collection for $45

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Beam Kirby Nendoroid Figure | $45 | Amazon  
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
These Nendoroid figurines are rather expensive, but that’s because they offer a bit more than your typical display. This Beam Kirby is on sale for $45 today (normally $60), and it offers multiple magnetic points for switching up between several different poses. You’ll also be able to change or remove the hat, change between four different faces, and introduce some hocus pocus to the scene with the wand and sparkle props.

Quentyn Kennemer

