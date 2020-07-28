Add This Beam Kirby Nendoroid Figurine to Your Collection for $45

Beam Kirby Nendoroid Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

These Nendoroid figurines are rather expensive, but that’s because they offer a bit more than your typical display. This Beam Kirby is on sale for $45 today (normally $60), and it offers multiple magnetic points for switching up between several different poses. You’ll also b e able to change or remove the hat, change between four different faces, and introduce some hocus pocus to the scene with the wand and sparkle pro ps.