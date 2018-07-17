Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of inexpensive robotic vacuums out there, but Roombas are still the most broadly popular, not to mention the easiest to buy replacement parts and accessories for. This model looks very similar to the entry level 650, but with added Wi-Fi and Alexa support, and a great low price today for Prime members. Once you buy it, you’ll either spend a lot less time vacuuming, or you’ll quickly come to realize how dirty your floors usually are. Or maybe both!

