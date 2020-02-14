Add This 29" Sound Bar To Your Setup For a Low $30

Mpow 29-Inch Sound Bar Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Mpow 29-Inch Sound Bar | $30 | Amazon | Use the promo code 89GZYNPE

This Mpow 29" s ound b ar would be fine for a home theater, but I think it’s better suited as a desktop speaker.

Hear me out (lol,) it can connect via Bluetooth, HDMI cable, o ptical cable, and an included stereo RCA to 3.5mm audio cable. And with cheaper sound bars like this, pushing it to fill a room with sound would inevitably lead to bad sound. So I’d say, use it for smaller rooms or for your desktop.

Regardless, use the promo code 89GZYNPE to drop the price to a stupid low $30.