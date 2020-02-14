It's all consuming.
Add This 29" Sound Bar To Your Setup For a Low $30

Tercius
Mpow 29-Inch Sound Bar | $30 | Amazon | Use the promo code 89GZYNPE
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
This Mpow 29" sound bar would be fine for a home theater, but I think it’s better suited as a desktop speaker.

Hear me out (lol,) it can connect via Bluetooth, HDMI cable, optical cable, and an included stereo RCA to 3.5mm audio cable. And with cheaper sound bars like this, pushing it to fill a room with sound would inevitably lead to bad sound. So I’d say, use it for smaller rooms or for your desktop.

Regardless, use the promo code 89GZYNPE to drop the price to a stupid low $30.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

