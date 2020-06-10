Add This $14 Foot Mask to Your List of Items for Sandal Prep

Lavinso Foot Peel Mask Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Lavinso Foot Peel Mask Pack | $14 | Amazon Gold Box



I was just thinking about an ex who did the B aby F eet mask on Memorial Day every year as his pre-summer tradition. I just remember what a gross process it was . Ultimately they look and feel great and it’s like a reset but oh boy, it’s a thing. This set from Lavinso is 45% off today and is a top-seller from Amazon.

So it works with the same idea as an exfoliator for your face by safely removing dead skin. These foot peel masks smooth feet that are dry or cracked. As a runner, I could definitely use this on my sore heels. It’s made of all-natural ingredients and vibes with all skin types. The whole process takes about an hour for the gel to moisturize your feet and return them to baby soft status. This box comes with two sets so you can do it with your partner or sav e for a touch up later in the summer. The company does offer a full refund if you aren’t satisfied but looking at reviews it doesn’t seem like that happens often.

Free shipping for Prime members.

