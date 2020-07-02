Add These Resistance Bands to Your Home Workout Routine and Save $5

Ladies Resistance Bands Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ladies Resistance Bands | $15 | Amazon Gold Box



If gyms are still closed where you love or you just don’t feel comfortable enough going to them yet you’ve perfect the home workout. If you’re getting a little stagnant in your circuits mix up your routine with these resistance bands and save 25% on them right now.

Running in sizes XS to XXL you’re sure to find the right one for the right price. They’re anti-slip and designed perfectly for the female form. Each pack comes with three bands at different resistance levels: heavy, medium, and light. They’re made with soft materials to ensure comfort and each is three inches wide. If you do a few workouts in the park they travel easy and can even be integrated into your yoga or pilates sessions. And even if you do get back to the gym these bands can stay with you.

