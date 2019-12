Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The Claw Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Claw | $15 | Malboro & Kane

Pick up the smallest multi-tool in the world, The Claw for just $15. Whether you want to crack open a cold one with the boys, tighten a screw, or shre d through an Amazon package, this bad boy is pound-for-pound one of the most useful products ever. . Weighing in at a measly 0.0044lbs, this titanium claw will disappear into your keychain until you need it. And right now, you can pick it up for a measly $15, down from its usual $30.