You might own a zester or a grater, but it’s almost certainly not as good as the Microplane, which has been a kitchen staple for 25 years. Here’s what we had to say about the company’s Fine Grater on The Inventory:



Broad enough to quickly grate cheese to add delicious flavor to salads, veggies, and pasta, the blades are small enough for zesting citrus, too. Citrus zest can do a lot for adding flavor from everything to sauces and spreads to marinades and, yes, pasta. If you love cooking with garlic and ginger but find mincing it to be a pain, you can grate that on a Microplane, too. It makes a fine paste that adds way more flavor than larger chunks of garlic you might cut with a knife.

Does that sound like something you could use? If you cook, the answer is yes. Get it for just $9 on Amazon today.