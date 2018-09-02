Screenshot: Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out on Amazon, but you can still get it on the eShop.

Flame In the Flood is a gorgeous, difficult survival game, and it’s absolutely worth $7 to add to your burgeoning Switch library.



Note: The same deal is available on the Switch eShop, but if you buy from Amazon and wait until the eShop deal ends to redeem your code, you’ll get credited Nintendo Gold Points as if you paid full price.