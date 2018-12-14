Flannel season is a fleeting time of year, which why we all should be swathed in the soft material 24/7 for the short amount of time that it’s seasonally appropriate. Luckily, Uniqlo has a rad deal on plaid today; pretty much all men’s and women’s shirts are $15. So button up and cash in on this deal so you can wear nothing but flannel for the foreseeable future.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.