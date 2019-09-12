Graphic: Chelsea Stone

20% Off Flannel | L.L.Bean



Forget falling leaves and pumpkin spice-flavored everything. The true sign that fall have arrived is when you start spending every day swathed in cozy flannel. Thanks to L.L.Bean’s latest sale, you can stock up on more plaid than you’ve ever had before. Right now, take 20% off all things flannel, which, apart from shirts, includes everything from flannel-lined Bean boots to flannel sheets. No promo code is necessary to take advantage of this deal; just add that plaid to cart by Sunday, and your discount will be automatically applaid—ahem, applied.