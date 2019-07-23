Photo: Amazon

Grill grates aren’t always the best surface for cooking foods on the grill. Not only can small bits of food fall through them, they’re also probably gross (unless you follow Jolie Kerr’s advice, of course).



That’s where these nonstick copper grill mats come in. You lay them across your grill (or oven), cook right on them, and rinse them off when you’re done. And unlike pans, they roll up when not in use to take up less space in your cabinets. Get a pack of three for $8 with promo code UD37VWYN, and spend the money you saved on more meat.