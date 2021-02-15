Add Some More Frustration to Your Life With Mortal Shell for $17

Mortal Shell (PS4) Screenshot : Playstack

Mortal Shell (PS4) | $17 | GameStop

So you’ve played all the Dark Souls games. You’ve fought your way through Demon’s Souls. You’ve played Bloodborne more times than you can count . Sekiro? Vanquished. Nioh? Ni-old. Hollow Knight? Okay, no w you’re reaching. So what walls are left for you to bash your head against? Well, there’s always Mortal Shell. The Dark Souls-inspired action RPG is, s they say, metal as hell. It features a soundtrack by Greek black metal band Rotting Ch rist, and that probably tells you all you need to know about how much this game will punish you. If that sounds right up your a lley, GameStop has the PS4 version on sale for $17 today. Give it a try, you little masochistic freak.