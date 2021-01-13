Add Some Kaiju to Board Game Night With King of Tokyo for $30

King of Tokyo Image : Amazon

King of Tokyo | $30 | Amazon

Board game night is a sacred thing. Whether it’s with family or friends, gathering around a table to play a game is one of those simple joys in life. If you’re looking to add something new to your rotation, King of Tokyo is a must-have. Players control different kaiju and try to become, as you may have guessed, the King of Tokyo. It’s a clever game that brings Godzilla to your table. With easy to understand rules and an excellent visual style, it’s one of my favorite board games to spring on new players. Amazon currently has it down to $30, so it’s a perfect price if you’re looking for something to restock your collection.