Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Joesph Joseph’s clever nesting bowls and measuring cups are perfect for anyone who’s tight on kitchen space. Or organization freaks. or people who love colorful stuff. Or people who cook. So everyone, basically.

The 9-piece set is marked down to $27, and the 7-piece set is on sale for $22. While they might look similar, note that the 9-piece set includes a mesh strainer (the light blue one) and a colander (the dark green one), while the 7-piece set only includes measuring cups and bowls.