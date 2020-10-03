Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPC Parts

Add Some Color And Some Cool Air to Your PC Setup With Almost 50% Off This 3-Pack of RGB Case Fans

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Pc parts
Pc partsKinja DealsDeals
84
Save
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote | $26 | Newegg
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote | $26 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote | $26 | Newegg

Did your PC come with only one fan? Whether it helps you get through your work day or your gaming sessions, don’t you think it’s time to treat it to additional fans to keep it cool?

Advertisement

Even if you already have multiple fans in your PC, these easy to install 1STPlayer 3-Pack RGB case fans can add more lights and color to your PC case. It also comes with a remote to adjust the color scheme settings. 

This deal is good for today only! So don’t wait too long.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Circulon Non-Stick Frying Pans Last a Decade, and Will Change Your Culinary Life Forever

Save Big on Dell and Alienware Laptops and Desktops Right Now

This Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Is the Perfect Way to Take Your Turnip Juice Wherever You Go

The 10 Best Deals of October 2, 2020