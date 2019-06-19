Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eufy Smart Light Switch | $17 | Woot

You’ve seen smart bulbs and smart outlet switches, but what if neither of those work well for a particular lighting fixture in your house? Well, with $17 and a little wiring, you can replace any light switch with this smart one from Anker. It’s just a regular light switch, except you can control it with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home, no hub required.



Today’s price is $8 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.