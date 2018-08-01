Photo: Amazon

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



Note: The WeMo Mini has a firmware update that adds this feature without a bridge, but other models still need it.

And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.