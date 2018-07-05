If you’ve gotten a little sick of Carcassonne and Catan, Sheriff of Nottingham is a great candidate for your next board game.



You have come to Nottingham with your Goods on market day, and the only thing standing between you and your hard-earned profits is the Sheriff. All you need to do is bluff or bribe your way past him. ..or maybe, tell the truth!

In Sheriff of Nottingham, you are a merchant trying to deliver your Goods to market. Players take turns assuming the role of Sheriff, who must decide which merchants’ bags to inspect and which to let by.

As a merchant, your goal is to convince the Sheriff to let you in - by any means necessary! At the end of the game, the merchant with the most wealth wins!