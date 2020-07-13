Add Plushie Grookey to Your Collection for $11, Pichu for $13

Plushie Grookey

Plushie Pichu Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Plushie Grookey | $11 | Amazon

Plushie Pichu | $13 | Amazon

It’s time to add more cute plushie Pokémon to your roster, starting with a Grookey pal that’s down to just $11 in its latest discount. This underappreciated grass starter was completely overshadowed by Scorbunny (fire) and Sobble (water) in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and that’s because literally everyone picks fire, so it’s only right you give it a new home in the real world to compensate. You can also add a Pichu alongside him, which is going for $13 in its own electrifying discount.

Advertisement