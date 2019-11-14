It's all consuming.
Add Pandemic to Your Board Game Collection For a Low $24

Tercius
Pandemic | $24 | Amazon
Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for a low $24. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon since last year.

Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is approaching and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.

