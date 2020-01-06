Add More Storage to Your Switch With This $12 128GB microSD Card

SanDisk - Ultra PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $12 | Best Buy

SanDisk - Ultra Plus 32GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $2 | Best Buy

For those blessed with a microSD card slot in their smartphone, you can add lots of space with this $12 SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card. (Or a small 32GB of space for a couple of bucks.) Of course, this card will work with your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, too.