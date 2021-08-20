SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 64GB for iPhone and iPad | $21 | Amazon



Take tons of pictures and video with your iPhone? Store lots of notes or documents on iPad? You’re not stuck with the storage that came onboard either device. Pick up the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 64GB for iPhone and iPad, now $21, and free up some space. This flash drive can help you back up photos and videos, documents, and other goodies on your mobile devices, from iPhone 5 all the way up to new iPads. It offers high-speed USB 3.0 transfer to and from your computer as well as a flexible connector that goes in your iPhone’s Lightning port. Stop wishing you had more space and just throw this drive into your phone to clear things out and back up important files. You’ll be glad that you did.