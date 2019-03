Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



This $18 Netgear 8-Port model is great option to add 6 additional ports to your current router. It’s rare that one with metal housing can be so cheap. So save yourself a future headache and invest, you won’t regret it.