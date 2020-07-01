Add Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Over a Dozen Other Super Mario Characters to Your Figurine Collection for $26

20-Piece Super Mario Figurine Set Graphic : HXDZFX

20-Piece Super Mario Figurine Set | $26 | Amazon

I don’t care if you can barely move around your desk without knocking over one of several hundred figurines you already own . I just don’t. You have to buy this Super Mario figurine set featuring 20 pieces of the franchise’s most memorable characters for only $26. They’re small enough to be cake toppers, and there’s this cool functionality where you can just lick the frosting off and repurpose them as play things.