Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Add Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Over a Dozen Other Super Mario Characters to Your Figurine Collection for $26

Quentyn Kennemer
20-Piece Super Mario Figurine Set | $26 | Amazon
Graphic: HXDZFX
20-Piece Super Mario Figurine Set | $26 | Amazon

I don’t care if you can barely move around your desk without knocking over one of several hundred figurines you already own. I just don’t. You have to buy this Super Mario figurine set featuring 20 pieces of the franchise’s most memorable characters for only $26. They’re small enough to be cake toppers, and there’s this cool functionality where you can just lick the frosting off and repurpose them as play things.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

