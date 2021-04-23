It's all consuming.
Add Levi's Faux-Leather Moto Jacket to Your Wardrobe for Instant Cool Points

Sheilah Villari
Levi’s Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket| $55 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND
Levi’s Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket| $55 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND

If you’ve ever wanted to look effortlessly cool, now is your chance. These beautifully constructed Faux-Leather Moto Jackets from Levi’s are just $55 currently. There are fourteen color options to fit your vibe, whether you’re dark and mysteriously or bright and flirty. I have to say the Berry Pink is speaking to me. I’ve owned this jacket in black for years and am still very much in love with it. The detailing with the zippers and belt helm give off total chic bad girl rocker energy that I am very much here for. The epaulets add a nice touch and give a pop to make even the duskier shades shine. There are two actual and functioning pockets which is a huge plus. It says you can machine wash it, but I would honestly take it to get cleaned. Why not? You’re saving 30%; put that towards keeping this as brilliant for as long as you can.

This will ship for free and remember to use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.