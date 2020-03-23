It's all consuming.
Add Kyoku's Cleaver Knife to Your Collection and Chop Like a Butcher for $87

Tercius
Kyoku 7" Cleaver Knife | $86 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the code KYOKUD4U at checkout

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really took a liking to Kyoku’s line of well-made, and gorgeous knife set. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at. Right now, you can expand your collection with this discounted Kyoku 7" Cleaver Knife.

A good cleaver is perfect for chopping through tougher bits, like tendons and bones. So your stew prep will be super breezy. It’s also great for chopping hardier vegetables and crushing a ton of garlic.

Just clip the coupon and use the code KYOKUD4U at checkout to get the best price on this essential kitchen tool. 

Tercius

