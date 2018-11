Graphic: Shep McAllister

The going rate for a Google Home Mini on Black Friday seems like it’s going to be $25, but you can go to Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace (yeah, it’s a little weird, I get it) right now to get two of them for just $35. Or if you don’t want a microphone in your house, don’t buy them, it’s okay. I promise, you don’t have to let us know in the comments!