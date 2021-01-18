It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add Extra Visibility and Security To Your Driveway for 50% off With This Motion-Activated, Solar-Powered Alert and LED Light System

Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Add some extra security to your home with this solar-powered driveway alarm system. Normally $60, this set is now half-off and includes a bright LED light that is motion-activated from up to 20 feet away and powered via solar panels at the top. The receiver alerts you as well, so you can be aware when someone or some vehicle is approaching your home.

To get 50% off, add promo code 5044LXKF at checkout to bring it down to just $30. This code is only good through 1/25/21, so don’t wait too long!

