It's all consuming.
Add Extra Security Measures to Your Home With 70% Off This Camera That Looks Like a USB Charger

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera | $20 | Amazon | Promo code OK45SJIM
Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera | $20 | Amazon | Promo code OK45SJIM

Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera | $20 | Amazon | Promo code OK45SJIM

This wireless hidden camera can be snagged for 70% off when you apply promo code OK45SJIMat checkout. That brings this tiny camera that looks like an inconspicuous USB wall charger adapter down from $65 to just $20.

The camera is capable of being viewed remotely, meaning you could use it as a non-rotating pet or nanny cam. You can also set it up to be motion-activated, as a simple way to add an additional security measure to your home. Just don’t use it to be a creeper, ok?

You can control the camera with iOS and Android devices. This promo code is good until the end of the month.

