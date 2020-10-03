Add Extra Security Measures to Your Home With 70% Off This Camera That Looks Like a USB Charger

Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera OK45SJIM



Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera | $20 | Amazon | Promo code OK45SJIM



This wireless h idden c amera can be snagged for 70% off when you apply promo code OK45SJIMat checkout. That brings this tiny camera that looks like an inconspicuous USB wall charger adapter down from $65 to just $20.

Advertisement

The camera is capable of being viewed remotely, meaning you could use it as a non-rotating pet or nanny cam. You can also set it up to be motion-activated, as a simple way to add an additional security measure to your home. Just don’t use it to be a creeper, ok?

You can control the camera with iOS and Android devices. This promo code is good until the end of the month.