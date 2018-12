Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The Gerber Dime packs eight tools into a keychain-sized multitool that’s less than 3" long when closed, and you can grab one for $9 from Amazon today, as ling as you don’t mind green or purple. Just remember to leave it at home when you go to the airport.