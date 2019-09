Graphic: Shep McAllister

8-Pack Hanes Boxer Briefs with ComfortSoft Waistband | $11 | Walmart

These Hanes boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool harvested from some faraway land, and they don’t have a separate pouch built in for your junk. But they’re boxer briefs. They’re fine. They have a comfortable looking waistband. And at $11 for a pack of eight from Walmart, they’re cheap.