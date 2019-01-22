Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bring home the standout rom-com of 2018 for just $10 today. Crazy Rich Asians has everything: family drama, a wedding, a makeover montage, a fast-talking best friend, and a sequel in the works. Not to mention, it broke down barriers (and did gangbusters at the box office) as the first Hollywood studio film with an all-Asian cast in 25 years. So take advantage of this deal, and then maybe look into how you can swing a trip to Singapore using only points.