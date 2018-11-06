NCAA Joggers | $30 | Fanatics | Promo code KINJA20
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether your alma mater is bowl eligible, or if you’re already looking forward to tonight’s big college basketball tip-off (because why would you watch anything else on TV tonight!!), games are best enjoyed laying on your couch in a comfortable pair of team-branded joggers. Find your favorite school on this page, and use promo code KINJA20 to get any pair for $30.