Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, it’s easy to add wireless streaming and hands-free calls with a pair of deals from Anker this week.



If you have an AUX jack, you can grab this tiny Bluetooth receiver for just $11 with promo code B2EVERDL. It includes a built-in mic for calls, and a button to answer them or hang them up.

If your car’s so old that it lacks even an AUX input, this Bluetooth FM transmitter is the way to go. It takes your Bluetooth audio, and rebroadcasts it to the FM radio station of your choice. Sound quality takes a bit of a hit, but it’s a truly wireless solution, and it doubles as a dual-port car charger as well. Get it for $13 with code ROAVFFF2. It also has an AUX output, if you simply prefer this design to the other model.