It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Add Bluetooth To Your Nintendo Switch for $10 Less During The Holidays

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.4K
Save
Genki Bluetooth Audio for Nintendo Switch | $40 | Genki | Use the promo code KINJA
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Genki Bluetooth Audio for Nintendo Switch | $40 | Genki | Use the promo code KINJA

Remedy Nintendo’s biggest flaw with the Switch right now by picking up this discounted Genki Bluetooth audio transmitter. This plug-and-play unit uses Bluetooth 5 to minimize latency and can connect to up to two headphones. Better still, it offers a USB-C passthrough, which means you can charge your Switch without having to take it off.

Advertisement

This current price is $10 off its current price on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen on this particular transmitter. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJA during checkout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

This $15 10,000mAh Battery Pack Includes USB-C Power Delivery [Exclusive]

Open All Of Your Packages With This $3 OpenX Blade

Don't Track Sleet and Snow Into Your Car, Get Some All-Weather Mats For $23

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts