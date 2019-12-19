Add Bluetooth To Your Nintendo Switch for $10 Less During The Holidays

Genki Bluetooth Audio for Nintendo Switch | $40 | Genki | Use the promo code KINJA

Remedy Nintendo’s biggest flaw with the Switch right now by picking up this discounted Genki Bluetooth audio transmitter. This plug-and-play unit uses Bluetooth 5 to minimize latency and can connect to up to two headphones. Better still, it offers a USB-C passthrough, which means you can charge your Switch without having to take it off.



Advertisement

This current price is $10 off its current price on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen on this particular transmitter. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJA during checkout.