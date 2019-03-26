Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Your headphones have Bluetooth, but a frustrating number of things you’d like to listen to do not. Airplane seatback entertainment screens! The Nintendo Switch! Your TV! But with this $10 (with promo code J9CEKR9M) Bluetooth receiver and transmitter, you can sever the annoying headphone cord, and turn any audio source with a headphone jack into a modern, wireless entertainment device.

It also works as a receiver, which is great if you have any old speaker systems or iPod speaker docks lying around. Just plug this into the headphone jack, pair your phone, and beam your Spotify playlists and podcasts to just about any device.