Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your older car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, that’s an easy fix today with a pair of deals from Aukey.

If your car has an AUX input, get this Bluetooth receiver, which includes a three-port USB car charger, so you’ll have two extra outlets available for charging phones. It’s just $15 with promo code AUKEYZZ8.

If your car’s old enough that it lacks both Bluetooth and an AUX port, this FM transmitter is the way to go. Your phone connects to it over Bluetooth, and it rebroadcasts the audio to the FM radio station of your choice. Sound quality will take a hit in the process, but it’s a truly wire-free solution.