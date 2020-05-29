It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add Better Smart TV Functionality and Alexa to Your New 4K TV Starting at $40

Amazon Fire TV Cube | $100 | Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $40 | Amazon
While some smart TV platforms are catching up to LG’s webOS in terms of fluidity, usability, and aesthetic, there are still way too many that are just absolute crap. Fix it by getting yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV device, which are up to 20% off right now. For lighter needs, the $40 Fire TV stick 4K is plenty, featuring 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, support for apps and games, and built-in Alexa functionality with the included voice remote. The Fire TV Cube, down to $100 currently, steps things up with a faster processor, more memory, built-in ethernet, and adds far-field mics and built-in speakers, making it more fit to be a smart home hub. Take your pick at Amazon.

