Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Bananagrams is a fun mix of Scrabble and Boggle, and one of the most travel-friendly “board” games you can buy. While supplies last, you can get it for just $10 today, within a couple cents of Amazon’s best price ever. I shouldn’t have to spell out for you that it’s a great deal.