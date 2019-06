Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C to Lightning cables are mandatory if you want to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speed, and we’re finally starting to see some good deals on them.



This cable from UGREEN is nylon braided, and only $10 today after using promo code UGREENNL and clipping the 5% coupon on the page. Just plug it into any USB-C PD charger, and you can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.