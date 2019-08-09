Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t know what a Breton shirt is by name, you’d definitely know it if you see it. Originating in 1858 as the official uniform of French navy in Brittany, the iconic horizontal stripes have been co-opted into a staple of men’s fashion for, oh, the last century or so. It even has a Wikipedia page.



Today, French company Armor-Lux is the official manufacturer of the Breton, and you can save on several of their wares at Huckberry right now. Unfortunately, the classic black-on-white Breton isn’t discounted, but other colors are, as are the double striped sweaters popularized by Mick Jagger.