Image: Paula’s Choice

Chemical exfoliants are a powerful part of any good skincare routine, but if you’ve somehow overlooked them until now, get in in the action with this deal from Paula’s Choice. Through Tuesday, take 15% off any of the brand’s AHA and BHA exfoliants, which promise to slough off dead skin cells, thus helping to clear out pores, even out tone, and reduce redness and fine lines. (You can read up about these types of exfoliants here.) Use promo code EXFOLIATE15 to take advantage of this sale, and find out what all the exfoliation fuss is about.

