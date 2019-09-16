Photo: Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $65 | Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 was already Amazon’s cheapest Echo with a screen, and with today’s $65 deal (down from $90), it’s even cheaper.



Use it to keep up with recipes (or just watch videos) in the kitchen, or to see who’s at the front door, or to check in on your baby in their nursery, or to video chat with friends and family. And if you’re concerned about privacy, it’s also the first Echo device with a physical switch that covers up the camera lens when you aren’t using it.